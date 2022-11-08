Catherine S. Tretola, 66

Catherine S. Tretola, age 66, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton.

Catherine was born in Chelsea, raised and educated in Quincy. She returned to Quincy seventeen years ago after living in Hanover for many years.

She was the former owner and operator of Brookside Manor in Quincy for many years. Previously, she was a hairdresser and had owned her own salon for several years.

Catherine loved animals, especially her pet dogs. She enjoyed the ocean, the beach, and was a fitness enthusiast.

Daughter of Marlene (Palumbo) Tretola of Hanover and the late Joseph Tretola.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn.

Life partner of Christopher O. Chase of Quincy.

Longtime dear friend of Michelle Ring of Quincy and Rose Murphy of Hingham.

At Catherine’s request, funeral services were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

