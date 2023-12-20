Catherine A. Davis, 90

Catherine A. (Foppiano) Davis, age 90, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Benchmark at Hanover, in the comfort of her loving family.

Catherine was born in Somerville, to the late Victor and Mary (Casassa) Foppiano. Raised in Somerville, she was a graduate of Somerville High School, Class of 1950. She lived in Quincy for over fifty years, previously in Somerville.

She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked as a secretary for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company in Boston for several years. Later in life, Catherine returned to the workforce as a secretary in the corporate offices of the former Bradlees Department Store in Braintree for twenty years.

Catherine enjoyed bowling, gardening, and was an avid Boston sports fan.

Her greatest passion was her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-three years and high school sweetheart of the late Richard J. Davis, Sr.

Devoted mother of Richard J. Davis, Jr. and his wife Karin of Easton, Laura J. Kiely and her husband John of Braintree, Carole L. Bambrick and her husband Robert of Plymouth, Barbara A. Davis of Quincy, and Stephen G. Davis and his wife Luci of Turner, Maine.

Loving grandmother of Amanda Maksy and her husband Emil, Jillian Haskell and her husband Mark, Gregory Davis and his wife Ally, Kathleen Kiely and her husband Martin Sabounjian, John Kiely IV, PO1, USN and his wife Kristin, Rachel Bambrick and her husband Kyle Weir, Michael Bambrick, Rebekah and Andrew “AJ” Davis.

Cherished great grandmother of Katelyn and Bethany Haskell.

One of five siblings, she was the dear sister of John Foppiano of Wayland, Joseph Foppiano of Wellesley and Florida, Marylou Cline of Marshfield, and was predeceased by Theresa Foppiano. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, December 22, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, December 23, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

For those who wish, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Home Base Program, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.