Catherine A. ‘Kay’ Kudla, 100

Catherine A. “Kay” (Geary) Kudla, 100 years young, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Alliance Health at Marina Bay, Quincy, in the comfort of her loving family.

Catherine was born in South Boston, to the late Martin and Catherine (O’Donnell) Geary. Raised and educated in South Boston, she was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1940. She lived in Quincy for the past forty-nine years, previously in South Boston.

Kay was employed as a salesperson at the former Irish Cottage at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree for over thirty years. Previously, she had worked for the Bank of Boston.

Catherine was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed Irish music and dancing. She loved the Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell. She also loved travelling with family and friends, taking many trips to Ireland, Argentina, Spain, France, as well as visiting over forty American states.

Most of all, Kay’s passion was for her family. She was a dedicated homemaker, mother, and grandmother, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Chester J. Kudla.

Devoted mother of Catherine K. Fisher and her husband John of Nashua, NH, Paul M. Kudla of Nome, AK, Michael J. Kudla of Fall River, Joseph C. Kudla of Fla, Francis X. Kudla and his wife Andrea of Winthrop, Robert C. Kudla and his wife Margaret of Rockland and Jane M. Kudla of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Courtney Medlin and her husband John, Nathan Kudla and his wife Meaghan, Neila Kudla, Grace Kudla, and Anna Kate Kudla. Cherished great grandmother of Jackson Medlin, Addison, and Austin Kudla.

The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by Mary Farren and Barbara Geary. Catherine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 5, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Saturday, January 6, at 10 a.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private.

For those who wish, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the Quincy Council on Aging, c/o Kennedy Center, 440 East Squantum Street, Quincy, MA 02171.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.