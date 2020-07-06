Catherine A. Ronan, 78

Catherine A. “Cathy” (O’Neil) Ronan, also known as “Nancy”, age 78, of Quincy, formerly of Hull, died peacefully, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Catherine was born in Dorchester, to the late Thomas and Mary (Crowley) O’Neil. Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was a graduate of the former Saint Patrick’s High School in Roxbury. Later in life, she earned an Associate’s degree from Quincy College.

Cathy had lived in Quincy for the past two years, previously in Hull for over twenty years, and earlier in Quincy for most of her life. Along with her late husband, Bill, she was a longtime winter resident of Naples, Fla.

After raising her family, Cathy returned to the workforce and was employed as an office manager in the behavioral health industry for many years.

Cathy was a former parishioner of Saint Mary of the Assumption Parish in Hull. In her earlier years, she was a parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy where she sang in the choir.

Cathy stayed active, playing tennis, pickleball, and golf. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, yoga, and vacationing with family. Most of all, she was devoted to her children and grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late William J. Ronan. Devoted mother of Marie C. Leonard of Weymouth, Robert F. Leonard and his wife Diane of Pembroke, Patti-Ann Jaehnig and her husband James of Quincy, and Thomas J. Leonard and his wife Jennifer of Seekonk. Loving grandmother of Kevin, David, and John Leonard, Samantha, Bobby, and Jillian Jaehnig, Benjamin, Jessica, and Jackson Leonard. One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of Mary Raimo and her late husband Joseph of Leominster, and was predeceased by Janice O’Neil and Thomas O’Neil.

Cathy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and was a special friend to many. She will be greatly missed.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 8, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Thursday, July 9, at 11 o’clock. Interment to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine’s memory may be made to the veterans’ charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.