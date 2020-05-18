Catherine Caldwell, 98

Catherine “Mammi” (Coutsonikas) Caldwell, 98, of Quincy, born in Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020.

Catherine was the devoted wife of the late Frederick Caldwell for 65 years. She is survived by her beloved sons: Frederick and his wife Patricia of Quincy, Jerry and his wife Andree of Quincy and Kenneth and his wife Mary Lee of Plymouth. She is preceded in death by her loving daughter, Jacqueline Bythrow. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Catherine loved spending time with friends and family and entertaining during the holidays. She enjoyed doing craft, traveling, and wintering in the Florida Keys with Fred and being surrounded by her family.

Catherine settled in Quincy with her family in 1954 and loved living in Houghs Neck and enjoyed going to the Houghs Neck Community Center for companionship and to play bingo.

Catherine was a graduate of Somerville School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1974. She worked as an RN at Somerville, Peter Bent Brigham, and Quincy Hospitals.

She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her. She was one-of-a-kind.

The family would like to thank the staff at Atrium at Faxon Woods and at Seasons Hospice for their care and kindness. A private family burial will be held at Pinehill Cemetery in Quincy, on May 20, 2020.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Catherine's family at this time, friends may still offer their support. A private family burial will be held at Pinehill Cemetery in Quincy, on May 20, 2020.