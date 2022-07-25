Catherine Casna, 88

Catherine Casna, age 88, of Braintree passed away peacefully on July 22nd.

Catherine was one of ten children born to the late John and Gladys Flaherty originally of Boston.

Catherine was a graduate of Mission Hill High School in Roxbury, class of 1950. Catherine began her long bookkeeping career at Footjoy Company in Brockton and later finished her career until retirement at W. T. Rich Construction in Newton. After retirement she volunteered at the former Quincy Hospital. Early in life she also taught CCD catechism at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth, as she was very dedicated to her faith.

Catherine was an avid sports fan and enjoyed taking her grandsons to Red Sox and Bruins games, she cherished all time spent with her grandsons. She also loved watching the Patriots every Sunday as well as PGA tournaments. Catherine enjoyed traveling to visit family for holidays, outings with her sisters to craft fairs, concerts, plays, movies and shopping; always followed by lunch and a “sisters” photo. Catherine was a very loving, selfless, giving and humble person.

Catherine was a devoted and loving mother to Karen Partridge of Phoenix, AZ, Robert Casna and his wife Barbara of Keene, NH and Diane Chenette and her husband Paul of Quincy. She is the cherished “nana” to Erik Coggins, Ryan Casna, Patrick Partridge and Brett Casna and great- grandmother to Alexa, Sydney and Sasha. She is survived by siblings Mary Cole of Yarmouth, Barbara McFarland of Rockledge, FL, Tom Flaherty and his wife Donna of Fort Myers, FL, Patricia Greene of Rockland and Arlene Pearson and her husband James of Hanson as well as the late Sister Catherine St. Clare, John Flaherty, Clare McFarland and Joseph Flaherty. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, 809 Main St., South Weymouth, visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Clare’s Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine’s memory to: The American Parkinson’s Disease Association MA Chapter, 85 East Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 (apdama.org).

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.