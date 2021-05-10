Catherine Cronin, 91

Catherine Regan Cronin of Quincy, formerly of Ireland, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, May 5. She was 91.

She was born on October 5, 1929 in the village of Brulee in Glandore, County Cork, Ireland to the late Patrick and Ellen Regan (Keohane). Cathy immigrated to the United States where she had a long and distinguished career as an administrative assistant at Factory Mutual Insurance Company in Norwood.

She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Cronin of Quincy. Sister to late siblings, Tim, Jimmy, Paddy, Hannah, Mary, Peggy and Eileen. She is survived by her sister Tess, sister-in-law Phil and brother-in-law Don Cronin. She leaves many relatives and friends here in the United States and in Ireland.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, May 9, from 5-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 10 at 10am at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. For those who cannot gather with Cathy’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.