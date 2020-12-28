Catherine E. Cameron

Catherine E. “Kitty” (Gallagher) Cameron of Weymouth passed away Dec. 22, 2020.

Wife of the late Cecil F. Cameron Jr. Cherished mother of Brenda Coronella and her husband Paul of Hingham, John Cameron and his wife Allie of Weymouth, Diane Robbins and her husband Brad of Randolph. Loving grandmother of Michael Coronella and his wife Emma, Terry Coronella, Caroline and Johnny Cameron, Kevin and Dinah Wilson. Beloved sister of Patsy Ward of Whitman and the late Mary Lenahan, Ellen Hopkins and James Gallagher.

Mrs. Cameron enjoyed gardening, floral arranging and visiting with family in Ireland. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her children and grandchildren while they played musical instruments and sang; a tradition that took place on every family holiday or get together.

Due to current health considerations, funeral arrangements are private.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Shrine of St. Jude at shrineofstjude.org

Arrangements entrusted to Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts