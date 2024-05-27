Catherine E. ‘Kay’ Riley, 87

Catherine E. “Kay” (Sullivan) Riley, age 87, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, May 25, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Catherine was born in Dorchester, to the late William and Teresa (Locke) Sullivan. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School.

Kay was employed as a data entry clerk at the former Quincy City Hospital for twenty-five years and had been retired for many years.

Kay was a “snowbird” and spent winters in Naples, Fla. for forty years. She enjoyed playing cards and was also an avid reader. She stayed active by playing golf and tennis. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late James R. “Red” Riley, Sr.

Devoted mother of John P. Riley, Sr. and his wife Nancy of Braintree, James R. Riley, Jr. of Weymouth, Laura Riley, and Cathy Riley, both of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Megan L. Riley and John P. Riley, Jr.; Ryan Kelley and Jaimie Riley; Deven C. Riley-Marini; John P. Caron II and Sarah C. Caron.

Dear sister of Teresa Cook, Carol Schunemann, the late Mary Forrester, and the late John Sullivan.

Kay is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea St., Quincy, on Thursday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Kay’s memory may be made to Lost Coin Women’s Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 82, Milton, MA 02186 or www.lostcoinwomensfund.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.