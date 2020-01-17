Catherine E. Lally, 50

Catherine E. “Katie” (Arnott) Lally, 50, of Milton, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Milton after a period of failing health, on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Wollaston and attended local schools. She graduated from Fontbonne Academy with the Class of 1987 and the University of Massachusetts with the Class of 1991. Katie continued her education at the University of Massachusetts and earned her master’s degree in education. She was a dedicated special needs and computer teacher at the James Condon Elementary School in South Boston for over 20 years.

Katie loved photography, traveling to Italy, Disney, Las Vegas and Ireland. The most important part of her life was being a mother and spending time with family. She was free spirited, vivacious, caring and generous. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her children and family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Katie is survived by her parents Thomas P. and Loretta F. (Pero) Arnott of Rockland. She was the devoted mother of Jack Owen Lally and Keira Elizabeth Lally, both of Milton. Katie was the dear sister of Thomas E. “Ted” Arnott of Wollaston, Colleen Less and her husband Dan of Easton, Meg Ward and her husband Chris of Hingham and Ken Arnott and his fiancée Stephanie Maclaine of Falmouth. Katie was a cherished niece of Kathleen Pero of Rockland, Tom and Joyce Pero of Whitman, Judith Arnott of Marlboro, and Ellen Arnott of Crofton, MD. She was the best friend of Jennifer Peirce and Laura Flavin McGrath. She is also survived by her former husband Michael J. Lally of Milton, her crazy cat Daisy and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, January 19th 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday, January 20th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Private cremation and interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Katie’s name to the Herren Project by visiting herrenproject.org or Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186.

