Catherine H. Doyle, 81

Catherine Hannah (Hayes) Doyle of Quincy passed away May 15, 2020 after a short battle with pneumonia. She was 81 years young.

Catherine was born on Aug. 27, 1938, beloved daughter to the late John J. Hayes and Nora J. Teehan and one of six siblings. She is survived by her sons Sean Doyle of Hull and his wife Tina Doyle and Glen Doyle of Quincy and his wife Jenna Doyle. Beloved grandmother to Nicholas Doyle of Quincy and his wife Danielle Doyle, Sarah and Alyson Doyle and great-grandmother to Nicholas Jr., Nolan, and Connor Doyle, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In her younger years, she enjoyed attending bingo and frequent trips to Las Vegas with her very best friend, the late Virginia Brolin. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grand and great grandchildren as often as possible.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.