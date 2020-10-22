Catherine Hunter

Catherine “Cathy (Arris) Hunter of Quincy passed away October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy adored her family and enjoyed being surrounded by those she loved. She was fiercely proud of all of their accomplishments and enjoyed hosting family gatherings for holidays or just any occasion. She loved to travel, was an animal lover, an avid collector and shopper, and having owned her own restaurant in the past, loved to cook.

She was the first female custodian for the Cambridge School System and was proud that she was able to pave the way for other women to enter the field. Cathy was a cancer survivor and was kind, loving, caring, and always a good listener. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Daughter of the late William and Isabel (Duffy) Arris. Beloved wife of the late Clinton W. Hunter. Loving mother of Stephen Kazorek and his wife Maura of Plymouth, Deborah Wilson and her husband Donald of Quincy, and the late Clinton B. Hunter. Cherished sister of Geraldine Rodriguez of Morristown, TN, William E. Arris Jr. and his wife Beverly of Whitman, and Paula Wisniewski of Quincy. Loving “Nana Candy” of Ashleigh Wilson, Kelley Kazorek, Elena Lambert, and Matthew Kazorek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved bulldog Queen Victoria.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cathy may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.