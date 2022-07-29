Catherine J. Keaney, 90

Catherine J. “Kay” Keaney, age 90, of Weymouth, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, July 28, 2022 at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center – Milton.

Catherine was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester, and was a graduate of the Dorchester High School for Girls, Class of 1949. She lived in Weymouth for the past five years, previously in Quincy for thirty years, and earlier in Dorchester.

Kay was employed as an executive secretary for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company for twenty-seven years and had been retired for many years.

Beloved daughter of the late John J. and Mary E. (Foley) Keaney.

The last of six siblings, Kay was predeceased by Mary E. Cahill and her husband Richard, John J. Keaney and his wife Rita, Teresa Flanigan and her husband Robert, Anna M. Keaney, Robert L. Keaney and his wife Patricia “Gail”.

Kay is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth’s Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the Mass at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard St., Boston.

For those who wish, donations in Kay’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

