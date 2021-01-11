Catherine M. J. Birchmore

Catherine “Cathy” Marie Jean Birchmore of Quincy passed away Jan 7.

Daughter of the late Warren and Roberta Birchmore. Cherished sister of Maryellen Birchmore of Braintree and the late Warren A.J. Birchmore, Jr. Loving aunt of Heather McGuire of NY. Great aunt to Braden and Grady McGuire of NY. Cathy will be greatly missed by her beloved gentleman friend James “Jim” Morgan of Quincy.

Cathy was the true meaning of a “Giver.” She is best known for her years of service ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. She was a volunteer for the Salvation Army and Quincy Hospital since 1975. Cathy was active in Quincy politics as well as polling places during elections.

A memorial service will be scheduled for Cathy soon at the Salvation Army in Quincy.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.