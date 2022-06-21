Catherine M. McColgan, 50

Catherine Mary “Cait” McColgan of Quincy, formerly of Ireland, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was 50.

She was born Bantry, County Cork, Ireland to Noreen (Keohane) and Denis O’Sullivan. When she turned 21, she moved to the United States and settled in Quincy. A natural caretaker, she began working in childcare in Boston, Milton and Quincy. Not long after, she met Gabriel McColgan, her husband to be and they started a family, having two kids of their own.

Cait most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, often keeping in touch with her family in Ireland. She was a devoted mother and wife, and an excellent cook and baker. She truly made her house a home for her family. When she wasn’t at home she enjoyed going out with her husband and her friends for a pint. There were no secrets with Cait, she wore her heart on her sleeve and told it how it was.

Beloved partner and wife of almost 3 decades to Gabriel McColgan of Quincy. Devoted mother of Leann and Shauna McColgan, both of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Noreen and Denis O’Sullivan. Loving sister to Stephan, Mairead, Louise, Michael, Kieran, Daniel, Domnic, Alan, Nealius and John. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 26, from 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, June 27, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Ireland at a later date.