Catherine O’Connor, 80

Catherine (Keane) O’Connor, 80, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, Portland, Maine and Galway Bay, Ireland, died peacefully at Hancock Park Rehabilitation Center on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Born in Galway Bay Ireland on Aug. 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ann (Flaherty) Keane. Catherine attended local schools in Ireland and, in 1957, Catherine immigrated to the United States. She was so proud to be naturalized, becoming an American citizen.

Catherine’s ambitions pointed her in many career directions. As a bookkeeper, bank teller and successful real estate broker. Catherine enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband Patrick, hosting and attending family events with her children, siblings and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed dancing and the casinos with Patrick. Catherine and her siblings were as close as can be, often speaking Gaelic over the phone and dancing at the Blarney Stone. She bowled, volunteered her time and helped anyone in need family, friends, and many new acquaintances.

Catherine was the life of the party. She livened up any get together she attended. She was known as “The Mayor of the Wing” by the residents at Hancock Park. Catherine loved to tell a good joke, and everyone loved her delivery. She was generous, kind, loving, elegant and a loving mother. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family. Catherine will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. O’Connor, who died in 2004. The two married in June of 1967 and together they shared 37 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Thomas O’Connor of Norwell, Judy O’Connor of Quincy and the late Christopher O’Connor and his surviving wife Marybeth of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Haley O’Connor, Brenden O’Connor and Siobhan O’Connor. Dear sister of Mauda, Bartley, Shawn, Poric, Peggy, Micheal, Tom, Peter and Ann. Survived by sisters Peggy Hayden and Ann Burke, sisters-in-law Patricia Keane, Nora Keane, Katherine Murphy and brother-in-law James Burke and many loving nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday, July 23, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Catherine may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Ave., Suite 211, Auburndale, MA 02466.