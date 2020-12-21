Catherine T. Kenney, 68

Catherine “Cathy” Tuffy Kenney, age 68, passed away suddenly on December 15, in Largo, Florida.

Born in Boston, and formerly of Quincy and Braintree, Cathy spent her life in the social services field helping others. In her retirement she enjoyed playing golf with her sister Elaine and being with friends and family. Cathy made many enduring, lifelong friendships, showing her true love of people.

She leaves behind to treasure her memory her husband of 40 years, Edward Kenney; her son Patrick; siblings Elaine Lantz and her partner Richard Frechette; James Tuffy and his wife Kathleen; Colleen Peterson and her husband Walter; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

Cathy was a beautiful soul and will be missed.

Funeral arrangements were made by A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel.