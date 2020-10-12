Catherine T. Stevenson, 92

Catherine T. (Mento) Stevenson, age 92, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Kay was born in Chelsea, to the late Santos and Fedora (Carrillo) Mento. Raised and educated in Charlestown, she attended Charlestown High School. She had lived in Quincy for fifty-five years, previously in Charlestown.

Kay was a devoted homemaker. She also worked at the former Schrafft’s Candy in Charlestown and for the former Sears, Roebuck and Company Mail Order Store in Boston.

She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Church in Quincy. Kay was a social and charismatic person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Beloved wife of the late William “Buddy” Stevenson. Devoted mother of William C. Stevenson of Quincy, Samuel A. Stevenson and his wife Kimberly of Plymouth. Loving grandmother of Christa L. Girard and her husband Josh of St. Louis, Mo., Adam M. Lorenzetti, Kyle T. Stevenson, both of Plymouth, Kayla Stevenson of Fla., the late Anthony G. Stevenson, and the late Leah J. Lorenzetti. Cherished great-grandmother of Cameron, Samantha, Mya, Natalie, and Jacob. Dear sister of Mary Mento and Fedora Sullivan, both of N. H., the late Tony Mento and the late Irene Lewey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

Memorial donations may be made to Quincy Elder Services, 440 E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171.

