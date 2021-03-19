Cathie M. McMann, 78

Cathie M. (Broderick) McMann, age 78, of Milton passed away March 16 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Shrewsbury, she graduated from Boston University and received her Master’s in education from UMass Boston. She taught 4th grade in the Quincy Public Schools for many years before retiring.

Cathie was an active member of St. Agatha Church in Milton, a volunteer at Milton Hospital, former director of Milton Girls Youth Basketball, and a former member of the Milton School Committee. Cathie was devoted to her family, community and friends and was an avid Boston sports fan and a staunch supporter of youth sports.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. McMann II. Mother of Joseph T. McMann III of Westwood and Wayne A. McMann of N. Easton. Grandmother of Madeline, Whitney, and Rebecca McMann of Westwood. Daughter of the late Thomas and Tosca Broderick. Sister of the late Thomas Broderick II.

Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting hours omitted. Burial Milton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, MA 02186.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.