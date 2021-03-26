Cathy M. Fennessy

A funeral Mass for Cathy M. (Fahey) Fennessy of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, was celebrated March 18 in Gate of Heaven Church, South Boston.

Mrs. Fennessy died March 14 surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Fennessy. Devoted mother of James L., his wife Kerri of Whitman, Richard J. of Quincy and Jonathan A. Fennessy of Quincy. Daughter of the late Leo F. and Audrey L. (York) Fahey. Loving sister of Mary Beth Moore, her husband George of Brockton, Sean S. Fahey and Ruthanne Colby of Mashpee, Leo J. Fahey and Diane MacArthur of Falmouth. Dear grandmother of Kerea and Avery. Godmother of Kathryn Mason of South Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements were made by O’Brien Funeral Home, South Boston.