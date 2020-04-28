Cecilia A. Sullivan, 88

Cecilia A. (Kawalski) Sullivan, age 88, of Wollaston passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 after a period of failing health related to Alzheimer’s disease.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Sullivan. Loving mother to Sheila M. Paolucci and her husband James of Milton and Moira Sweetland of Canton. Cherished Nana of Nina and Joseph Paolucci, Daniel and Grace Sweetland. Sister-in-law of Marion E. Rogantino of Quincy, John L. and Michele Sullivan of Jamaica Plain, Claire Sullivan of E. Bridgewater and the late Andrew Rogantino, Kevin Sullivan, Thomas A. Sullivan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Retired from the United States Postal Service (Quincy Center and the South Postal Annex) and the Charlestown Navy Yard. Devoted parishioner of St. Agatha Church for over 50 years. She spoke fondly and proudly about her childhood home in the North End of Boston.

Cecilia was a kind and thoughtful person, a friend to many, and was a loving and supportive mother to her daughters. She adored her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and baker, best known for her delicious calzones, pizzelle cookies and, to the delight of her husband, Irish bread! Cecilia enjoyed trips to Newport, R.I. and to the casinos and loved to play Bingo. She and her husband traveled with friends and they enjoyed their retirement together.

Due to current COVID-19 directives, a private family graveside service will be held at Bourne National Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to ASP Teen Service Trips, St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA 02186 or to the “Youth Ministry/Kids Camp” of St. Gerard Majella Church, 1864 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.