Celeste Scarnici, 88

Celeste (Hermes) Scarnici, age 88, of Braintree and Harwichport, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully Aug. 20.

Beloved wife of her late husband Frank “Paul” Scarnici for 51 years. Loving mother of Celeste Johnson and her husband Tobey of Braintree and Paul Scarnici and his wife Elaine of Franklin. Daughter of the late Albert and Theresa (Cremen) Hermes. Devoted sister of George Hermes and his wife Mary of Austin, TX, Leon Hermes and his wife Martha of Oldsmar, FL, and the late Herbert Hermes and his late wife Jan. Loving grandmother of Brittany Zahn and her husband Joshua of Braintree, Courtney Anderson and her husband Richard of Watertown and Dillon Scarnici of Franklin. Also survived by her adored great-grandchildren Jackson and Kendall Zahn and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Scarnici graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1950, and went on to graduate from Bentley College in 1955. She was a crossing guard for the town of Braintree when her children were young then became a devoted employee of G.M. Ridge Corp. as bookkeeper for the Blue Hill Cemetery for over 40 years.

The love she shared with her husband was like no other, working side by side building a home in Harwichport for their family vacations with no fear of using a hammer and saw. Their passion for travel took them on many cruises and yearly vacations in Aruba with their dear friends and family.

Mrs. Scarnici led an active life skiing, playing tennis, gardening, swimming, and taking long walks. There was always a hobby in the works with another to follow, and nothing she wouldn’t try. For any spare moment, there was always a book close at hand and another new release waiting on a shelf. Mrs. Scarnici shared her love of activities with her children thinking nothing of taking a carload of neighborhood children to ski the White Mountains of New Hampshire or dragging a boat trailer to the lake for a picnic and waterskiing.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren cherishing her weekly babysitting days and never missing a sporting event, school presentation, or award ceremony. Her love of hockey led her to become a Boston College hockey season ticket holder, attending several Frozen Four tournaments. Her mid-80s didn’t stop her from getting on the floor to entertain her great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Scarnici will be fondly remembered by all who were blessed to have known her.

A private funeral service will be held at Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, Braintree, followed by a private graveside service at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.