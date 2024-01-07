Celia M. Ridge, 94

Celia M. (Joyce) Ridge, of Quincy, died January 1, 2024.
Celia lived a long, beautiful 94 years and was adored by her family, whom she loved dearly. She was a devout Catholic and her faith and Irish heritage were very important to her. She worked as a nutritionist specialist for over 20 years at Boston University and truly cared for all those she helped. She was an active woman, enjoying exercising at the Y and taking walks around the beach. Celia was a great gardener and cook. She was strong-willed, stood up for what she believed in, and stood by her family. Celia was a kind and helpful woman who was always there when you needed her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her sense of humor and kind heart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Celia may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.