Celia M. Ridge, 94

Celia M. (Joyce) Ridge, of Quincy, died January 1, 2024.

Celia lived a long, beautiful 94 years and was adored by her family, whom she loved dearly. She was a devout Catholic and her faith and Irish heritage were very important to her. She worked as a nutritionist specialist for over 20 years at Boston University and truly cared for all those she helped. She was an active woman, enjoying exercising at the Y and taking walks around the beach. Celia was a great gardener and cook. She was strong-willed, stood up for what she believed in, and stood by her family. Celia was a kind and helpful woman who was always there when you needed her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her sense of humor and kind heart.