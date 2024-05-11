Celtics, Bruins Jersey Raffle At Victory Point Italian Kitchen & Boardwalk Pizza, Marina Bay

As the Celtics Chase the Championship and the Bruins take a Shot at the Cup, fans that visit Victory Point Italian Kitchen & Boardwalk Pizza in Marina Bay or Boardwalk Pizza in South Boston during an upcoming playoff game will have the chance to score themselves an authentic Celtics or Bruins jersey.

Each location will raffle off two jerseys, one Celtics and one Bruins to diners who spend $40 or more on the night their favorite team is playing. An individual can enter the raffle a maxim of five times and the winners will be drawn when each team’s respective season ends. Throughout the raffle a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Victory Point is the reimagined waterfront restaurant and bar on the Marina Bay boardwalk. Owners and Boston restaurateurs Donato Frattaroli, Sr. and Donato Frattaroli, Jr. took ownership of the property in 2017 and created a refreshed look, menu and lively atmosphere that caters to a wide demographic of residents, locals and tourists of all ages.

Victory Point is open Monday and Tuesday 4 p.m. to -9 p.m., Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to -9 p.m., Thursday 11:30 a.m to -10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. pm, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Victory Point is located at 332 Victory Road in Quincy’s Marina Bay neighborhood.

For more information, call (617) 481-1071 or visit www.victorypointmb.com. Follow Victory Point on Facebook and Instagram at @VictoryPointMB.