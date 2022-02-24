Chairman Lynch Denounces Russia’s Unlawful Invasion Of Ukraine

U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, and U.S. Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, on Thursday (Feb. 24) released the following statements after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine:

“Vladimir Putin will have blood on his hands for his war of choice against Ukraine,” Chairman Lynch said. “This is an unjustified, unprovoked attack against the free and sovereign nation of Ukraine and an affront to international peace and stability. Russia’s actions require condemnation in the strongest possible terms, and I support President Biden’s efforts to unite the NATO alliance against this naked use of military force against a civilian population. The free world must stand united and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that his belligerence will not be tolerated and will only further isolate Russia from the international community.”

“I am horrified by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which endangers the lives of innocent civilians, disregards international law, and could create a major humanitarian crisis in Europe,” Chairwoman Maloney said. “To be clear, Putin personally provoked this war despite numerous opportunities to seek a diplomatic solution and avoid conflict. He bears full responsibility for the bloody consequences about to unfold. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the response to Russia’s aggression from the United States and our allies will be swift and severe. The Oversight Committee condemns Russia’s blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their right to self-defense.”