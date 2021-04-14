Chairman Lynch Issues Statement On President Biden’s Plan To Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan By September 2021

U.S. Representative Stephen F. Lynch, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, issued the following statement Wednesday after President Joseph R. Biden announced his plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021:

“While I certainly share the desire to disengage militarily from Afghanistan, withdrawing all U.S. troops by September still comes with significant risks to U.S. national security, Afghan self-government, and the stability of the region.

“Multiple credible witnesses, including former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joe Dunford, former Senator Kelly Ayotte, and Special Inspector General John Sopko, have recently testified before our Subcommittee and warned that the complete withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan by the Trump Administration’s May 1st deadline was likely to have disastrous consequences for our national security, as well as the future stability of Afghanistan and the nascent rights of women and girls in that country.

“Under current conditions, the potential Taliban overthrow of the Afghan Government remains a strong possibility. Civil war would seem a virtual certainty. For those reasons, I look forward to discussions with the Administration to more fully understand the strategy that will enable us to successfully adhere to this new timeline. To that end, I have requested a briefing with Special Representative Khalilzad, and I look forward to inviting Administration representatives to testify at a hearing on this momentous decision in the coming weeks.”