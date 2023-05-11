Challenger Emerges In Mayoral Race

By SCOTT JACKSON

A North Quincy resident has taken out nomination papers to challenge incumbent Mayor Thomas Koch in this year’s municipal election.

James Maloney of East Squantum Street on Wednesday pulled papers to run against Koch, who formally announced his reelection campaign one day earlier. Koch, a Newbury Avenue resident, was first elected mayor in 2007 and is the longest-serving chief executive in Quincy history.

As of late Wednesday, 13 other residents had pulled papers to run for seats on the City Council and School Committee in this year’s election, setting up potential races for the Ward 2 council seat and for school board.

Six of the nine incumbent city councillors have taken out nomination papers.

They include: Ward 1 Councillor David McCarthy of Whitney Road, Ward 2 Councillor Anthony Andronico of Nicholl Street, Ward 3 Councilor Ian Cain of Forbes Hill Road, Ward 4 Councillor James Devine of Cross Street, Ward 6 Councillor William Harris of Ashworth Road, and Councillor at-large Noel DiBona of Chickatabot Road.

The three incumbents who had not taken out papers are Ward 5 Councillor Charles Phelan Jr and Councillors at-large Nina Liang and Anne Mahoney. Phelan has announced he is not seeking reelection.

Two other residents had taken out nomination papers to run for City Council: Richard Ash of Mound Street, who is running for the Ward 2 seat, and Richard Iacobucci of Adams Street, who is running for the open Ward 5 seat.

City councillors are elected to two-year terms.

They include the three incumbents whose seats will be contested this year: Paul Bregoli of Willow Avenue, Kathryn Hubley of Marion Street, and Frank Santoro of Lois Terrace.

Also pulling papers to run for School Committee were Courtney Perdios of Ruggles Street and Liberty Schaaf of Howe Street. Perdios had been appointed to an open seat on the committee in 2021 and finished fourth in that year’s municipal election. Schaaf also ran in 2021, finishing in fifth place.

School Committee members serve staggered four-year terms, meaning three seats are on the ballot every two years.

Nomination papers have been available since May 2. The deadline to return them to the Board of Registrars is 5 p.m. on July 11 and certified nomination papers, including a statement of candidacy, must be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on July 25. The deadline for objections to or withdrawals of nomination papers is 5 p.m. on July 27.

The signatures of 50 registered voters are required to run for each office in a municipal election. Residents seeking one of the six ward councillor seats must obtain the signatures from within their ward.