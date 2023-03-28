Charlene M. Cullen (Rogers) of the Deep Creek community of Punta Gorda, FL was born Feb. 17, 1942 in Cohasset, MA and passed peacefully with her husband Terrance by her side on March 20, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister and will be greatly missed by her many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Margaret (Quinlan) Rogers, her first husband Arthur Saccoach, her brothers Francis (Bucky) and Robert Rogers, her sister Veronica Cox and her daughter Maria T. Cullen.

Charlene spent her early years in Brooklyn, NY and returned to MA where she attended Hingham and Quincy public schools. She worked as an electronic component assembler and barmaid until the birth of her daughter and became a stay at home mom until her retirement. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, cruising and traveling but mostly she enjoyed cooking. She especially enjoyed hosting large holiday gatherings for family and friends back in Quincy, MA and continued the tradition when she retired to Florida. One rule-Stay out of the Kitchen until the meal has been prepared and all have eaten. Nothing brought a smile to her face faster than seeing a baby or a toddler, a puppy or a kitten, all of whom she considered precious. She was a member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943, plus the Eagles Aerie #3296 and Moose Lodge #2121 in Port Charlotte.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 53 years Terrance D. Cullen, her son Arthur Saccoach, Jr. of Bridgewater, MA, her granddaughter Isabelle DeAngelo of Mansfield, MA, sister-in-laws Alice Ash and Patricia DiLillo of Weymouth, MA, Teri Cullen of Jacksonville, FL, and many nieces and nephews and her cat Mikey.

For those wishing to make a donation in her name please consider Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County or The Salvation Army, both in Port Charlotte. Charlene’s family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Shore Point Hospital, Port Charlotte Rehab Center, and Select Specialty Hospital in Fort Myers for their compassionate care.

A private burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, April 19th at 1:00 pm at the Eagles Aerie #3296 in Port Charlotte. Arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation.