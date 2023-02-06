Charles A. McDowell, 84

Charles Alan McDowell, 84 of Quincy MA passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born in Portland Oregon and was the second child of Harry McDowell and Onilee (Wallace) McDowell. Charles or “Chuck” as his friends knew him migrated east to attend Yale University. After graduating from Yale in 1959 Chuck went on to volunteer for the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone in 1962. Upon returning to the United States he managed the Anti-Poverty Program and other political endeavors in New York City before settling in Boston to work at Cabot Corp. where he met his wife Debbie.

He leaves his son Matt, and his daughters Mandy and Kathleen, all of Quincy. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia (McDowell) Eckerson and his loving wife of 40 years Debbie (Hubbard) McDowell.

Chuck was a true humanitarian at heart who genuinely cared to make a positive impact in this world through his volunteer efforts and political work. In addition to providing for his family he extended unconditional kindness to all animals, including the strays he rescued from the streets.

The loving care provided by Kathleen, Mandy and Matt enabled Chuck to live out his final years in the comfort of his home. The family is grateful for the care given by the first responders, doctors, nurses and staff at Beth Israel in Milton and Boston.

The family has chosen a private memorial. Friends might consider a donation to Chuck’s favorite charity, the Quincy Animal Shelter at 440 E. Squantum St., Quincy, MA 02171.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel.

