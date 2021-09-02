Charles C. Campitelli, Jr., 51

Charles C. Campitelli, Jr., age 51, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died unexpectedly, Friday, August 27, 2021.

Charles was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Weymouth, and was a graduate of Weymouth High School. He had been employed as a laborer in the construction industry.

Beloved son of the late Charles C. and Linda M. (O’Connor) Campitelli. Dear brother of Dean C. Campitelli, Nancy A. Campitelli, and Darin R. Campitelli. Loving uncle of Darin Campitelli, Jr. and Dylan Campitelli. He is also survived by many friends.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Charles’ memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.