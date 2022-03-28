Charles D. Wall, 70

Charles D. Wall of Quincy passed away on March 21, 2022, at the age of 70.

Born in Boston, Charles was raised and educated in Boston and continued his education in St. Petersburg, FL where he received a degree in accounting after graduation from the University of Southern Florida. He worked for many years in the Boston area in accounting for businesses of Heating and Air Conditioning.

Beloved son of the late Charles D. and Rita Powers Wall; devoted brother of M. Gail Higgins of Quincy, and the late Linda Abbott; nephew of John Molloy of Quincy; uncle of Shawn Higgins, Kevin Higgins, and many other great nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the South Shore Hospital at southshorehealth.org/give.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.