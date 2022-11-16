Charles DiMattio, 71

Charles “Chuckie” DiMattio, age 71, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Charles was born in Winthrop and raised in Quincy and had lived in Brockton for many years.

Beloved son of the late Louis E. and Eleanor D. (Antonelli) DiMattio.

Dear nephew of Pasquale R. DiMattio of Quincy, Gregory Capano of Winchester, the late William M. DiMattio and his surviving wife Ann L. DiMattio of Quincy.

Chuckie is also survived by many loving cousins and their families, and his dear friend and caregiver, Pamela Yassen of Brockton.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.