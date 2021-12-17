Charles Donovan, 88

Charles Donovan of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on December 15, 2021 at the age of 88.

Cherished husband of Edith “Edie” (Marinello) of Quincy. Loving father to Mark and his wife Marisa Donovan of San Diego, Michael and his wife Paula Donovan of Florida, and the late Chuck Donovan. Brother to the late James Donovan, Francis Donovan, Vincent Donovan, and Ronald Donovan, CFX. The devoted grandfather of Spencer, Mackenzie, Grant, Samantha, Coleb, and Miriam.

Charles worked for the Boston Edison company for 42 years as an engineer. He was a longtime member of the third order of the Secular Franciscans’ where he was also a CCD director.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on December 21st at 11 am in the Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church. Visiting hours will be held on Monday December 20th from 4-7pm at the Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart, 386 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171 or to Catholic TV at P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 or online at catholictv.org/donate.

