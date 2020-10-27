Charles E. Clifford

Charles E. “Cliff” Clifford of Quincy died Thursday October 22, 2020.

Beloved husband of Florence (Pienack) Clifford of Quincy. Devoted father of Janet Clifford of Quincy, Michael Clifford and his wife Laurie of Bridgewater, and Patricia Demers and her husband Paul Demers of Milton. Loving grandfather of Michelle Clifford, Michael Clifford, Kara McCarthy and her husband Jeffrey McCarthy, and Michael, Benjamin and Sean Demers. Son of the late Frederick and Claire (Gilbert) Clifford. Brother of Joseph Clifford of Raynham, and the late Louise Sweeney. Also survived by nephews Paul and Leonard Sweeney. Retired United States Army chief warrant officer, and three-war veteran; WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

Nothing gave Cliff greater pleasure than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was always present at their recitals, sporting events, and most recently a wedding. He was a strong supporter of Boston sports teams, especially the Red Sox. As long time seasons ticket holders, Cliff and Flo spent many Sunday afternoons at Fenway Park over the past 35 plus years. Still active at 95, he had an extensive collection of houseplants and neighbors would often stop to talk with him as he weeded his outdoor garden.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday November 2, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services at 9:30 AM on Tuesday from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10:30. (Masks required, maximum church capacity 50 people due to Covid-19 regulations). Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Charles to the U.S. Army Emergency Relief Fund, 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, 13th Floor, Arlington, VA 22202 or visit givearmyemergencyrelief.org.

