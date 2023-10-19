Charles F. McGonagle, 76

Charles F. “Charlie” McGonagle, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was 76.

Charlie was born in Boston on February 15, 1947, and was the son of the late James J. and Helen E. (Deady) McGonagle. He was raised in South Boston and graduated from South Boston High School in 1965. Charlie enlisted into the United States Air Force on October 22, 1965. He earned the rank of Sergeant, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Charlie was honorably discharged on February 25, 1969. After the service, Charlie enjoyed a 41-year career with Verizon.

Charlie was the beloved husband of the late Sandra C. (Bickford) McGonagle, who died on January 29, 2023. He was the devoted father of Christine L. O’Leary of Marshfield, Paula A. Melchin and her husband Chris of Quincy, Steven C. McGonagle and his wife Amy of Quincy, Michael J. McGonagle and his wife Caitlan of Marblehead, and the late Susan M. McGonagle. Charlie was the loving grandfather to Cameron, Chloe, Olivia, Haven, Summer, and Mikey. He was the dear brother of the late Patricia McGonagle and her husband, the late Jack Ring. Charlie will be joyfully reunited with his cherished dogs, Jasmine, Onyx and Cybil.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, October 23, 2023, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Charlie’s name to New England Center and Home for Veterans, www.nechv.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.