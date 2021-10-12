Charles F. Reardon, 88

Charles F. “Charlie” Reardon, age 88, of Hanover, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, October 11, 2021, at his daughter’s home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Charles was born in Quincy, to the late Timothy and Mildred (Carson) Reardon. He was educated in Braintree and had lived in Quincy for fifty-three years before moving to Hanover eight years ago.

Charlie and his late wife, Angelina, were the co-owners of the former Alumni Pizza and Sub Shop in the Montclair section of Quincy for twenty-five years. Previously, he had worked several years as a marine electrician at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy with both the Bethlehem Steel Company and General Dynamics.

He was a member of the Adams Heights Men’s Club of Quincy, and a former member of the Quincy Sons of Italy. He had also served as a former auxiliary police officer in Braintree.

Beloved husband of the late Angelina “Ann” (Rinaldi) Reardon. Devoted step-father of Katherine J. Cinquegrano and her husband Matthew “Marty” of Weymouth, Marie L. Ferris and her husband David of Hanover. Loving grandfather of Kevin Cinquegrano, Jason Ferris and his wife Elizabeth, Leah Stump and her husband Robert, and Alex Ferris. Cherished great grandfather of Shane M. Cinquegrano, Robert E. “Tripp” Stump III, and Joanna Catherine Stump. Charlie is survived by two brothers, Walter Reardon of Hawaii, Leo Reardon of Braintree, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, October 15, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to Norwell VNA & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

