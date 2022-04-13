Charles F. Reid, 81

Charles F. “Charlie” Reid, of Abington, formerly of Quincy, died April 11, 2022 at the age of 81.

Charlie’s grandchildren were the greatest joy of his life. He never missed a game, recital or special occasion because he loved to spend time with his family. Charlie also enjoyed traveling and reading. He was an avid NASCAR fan and always looked forward to the racing season. Charlie’s favorite hobby was adding to his impressive die cast car and truck collection. For many years, Charlie worked as an auto body specialist.

He was the beloved husband of Lucy P. (Pascarelli) Reid. Loving father of Patricia Dillane and her husband John of Abington; and Laura Julian and her husband Michael of Whitman. Proud “Pa” of Matthew Dillane and his wife Shayna; Krista Dillane; Halle Julian; and Tommy Julian. Brother of Elizabeth Coronella and her husband Anthony of Bridgewater; Marie Foley and her husband Steven of Weymouth; James Reid and his wife Terry of Conneaut Lake, PA; the late Thomas Reid; the late Joseph Reid; and the late Laura Reid. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4/19 from 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday 4/20 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Abington at 10:30 am. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

Donations in memory of Charlie may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.