Charles H. Howland, 92

Charles H. Howland of Braintree passed away at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of 92, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlie was the owner and founder of Albrite Homes in which he operated for 20 years.

Beloved husband of the late Irene V. (Sheehan) Howland; Charles was the loving father of Judith and John Chagnon of Braintree, Janice M. Cangemi and her husband Al of Scituate, and Kenneth and Beverly Howland of Braintree; devoted grandfather of John, Jason, and Meghan Chagnon, Michael and Brittney Cangemi, and Abigail and Zachary Howland; great grandfather of Charles Joseph (CJ) Ryan, Brandon and Samantha Chagnon; brother of Shirley, Fred, Michael; and the late William, Richard, David, Beverly, and Gene Howland.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours being held on Thursday morning, March 10, from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. There will be a Funeral Mass following in St. Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington St., Quincy. Cremation will follow.