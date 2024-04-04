Charles H. Tarbox IV, 66

Charles H. “Chuck” Tarbox IV, age 66, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, at South Shore Hospital, following a brief illness. He was a resident of Braintree and spent many years living in Quincy.

Born September 6, 1957, in Milton, he was the son of the late Charles H. “Charlie” Tarbox III and Alice I. (Thornley) Tarbox.

Chuck is survived by his loving sister Elissa M. “Lisa” McDonagh and her husband Edward M. “Ed” McDonagh of Quincy. Chuck was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth P. and James M. Tarbox. Chuck adored his nephews & niece and their partners: Michael J. & Katie Moran of Whitman, Kevin T. & Grace Geary of Quincy, and Carolyn H. & Stephen Bryan of Weymouth. Chuck is also survived by his Aunts, Sr. M. Joseph Augustine Thornley, Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm, Marion Manor – South Boston, Barbara Tarbox of NH, and many cousins.

Chuck attended Sacred Heart School and North Quincy High School. He worked at several restaurants including the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Boston. Chuck was a kind and generous man. Chuck had many interests including reading books, watching good movies, telling a good joke, trying to win a big jackpot with scratch tickets, following the Patriots and he loved to enjoy a good meal. He had a very special place in his heart for animals. Chuck enjoyed the simple things in life, but the foundation of his life was his family and his faith. He will be dearly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 9th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Parish, 237 Sea Street, Quincy, MA. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.