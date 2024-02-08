Charles L. Guthrie, 78

Charles L. “Charlie” Guthrie, aged 78 and longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Charles was born in Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland, to Margaret (Brady) and Thomas Guthrie. Charles grew up in Ireland and moved to the US in 1987. Shortly thereafter he met Patricia Reidy, and they were married for 32 years.

Charles worked for the commuter rail and after 23 years of service, he retired.

Cherished husband of 32 years to Patricia Guthrie (Reidy) of Quincy. Devoted father to Brian Guthrie and his wife Luisa of Lynn, his daughter Mary Guthrie and her partner Neil of Dublin, Ireland. Grandfather to Daniel Guthrie and Katherine Guthrie. Loving brother to Kevin Guthrie and his wife Kathleen of Castlebar, Mayo, Ireland, his sister Ann Goldrick and her husband John of Charlestown, County Mayo, Ireland, his brother John Guthrie and his wife Pam from the U.K. And his late beloved sister Mary Cosgrove, brothers, Paudge, Tom, Mickey, Brendan, and Brian. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Suaimhneas siorai da anam uasal.

(May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace)

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, February 16th, from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Charlie will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlie may be made to a charity of your choice. Please see www.Keohane.com with directions or online condolences.