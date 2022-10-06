Charles P. Holler, 72

Charles P. “Chuck” Holler, of Quincy, died Oct. 3, 2022, he was 72. A proud US Navy Seal. The beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Bousquet) Holler. Father of the late Sarah B. Holler. Brother of Philip “Pat” Holler and the late Norman, Frederick and Henry Holler. Chuck is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Chuck served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was one of the elite members of the military force. Navy Seals handled all the special operations, Chuck was very proud of the time he served his country. His second career was a lobsterman. One of the toughest professions, Chuck had a strong work ethic and worked for more than 45 years at his profession. He is a legend to the lobster community.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

