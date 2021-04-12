Charles R. Behenna, 74

Charles R. “Chuck” Behenna, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 74, of Quincy, died, peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Chuck was born in Boston, to the late Elmer C. and Margaret (Cunningham) Behenna. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964. He had lived in Quincy for most of his life but also spent time in Palm Springs, Calif.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He attained the rank of corporal and was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with/1 star, Vietnam Campaign w/device, Marksmanship Badge, Rifle Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Chuck was proud to have served as a Quincy firefighter for thirty-three years. He was appointed to the department on May 2, 1970 and retired on September 26, 2003. At the time of his retirement, he was assigned to Engine 6 in Houghs Neck, but spent most of his career with Engine 4 in Wollaston.

Chuck was a member of the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment #124.

He enjoyed all sports, and continued to swim and play hockey throughout his life.

Beloved husband of Janice L. (Trotman) Allsop-Behenna. Devoted step-father of Kevin M. Manson and his wife Jesslyn, and Nicole M. Manson, all of Quincy. Brother of Joan M. Daly and her husband Benedict Daly, M.D. of Wellesley, and Peggy Defren of Manchester, N.H. and her late husband Jack. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Dear friend of Bruce Jones, Doug Freeman, and Eddie Dolan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 14, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

