Charles R. Reynolds, 78

Charles R. Reynolds, age 78, of Quincy and Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at his daughter’s home, in the comfort of his loving family.

Charles was born in Medford, to the late Charles A. and Roxie A. (Maze) Reynolds. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1961. He lived in Ft. Myers, Fla. for the past six years, previously in Quincy for all his life.

Charlie was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge in 1964, he remained in Germany where he married and started his family before returning to the United States in 1975.

Charlie was employed as a truck driver for many years.

He was a longtime member of the Braintree Moose Lodge #413.

Charlie was an avid Boston sports fan. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to Germany to visit relatives and friends.

Devoted father of Sandra O’Brien and her husband Joseph of Quincy, Oliver Reynolds and his wife Sarah of Cumberland, R.I., and the late Marc A. Reynolds.

Loving grandfather of Eric and Ashley.

Dear brother of Virginia Barilone of Maynard, Robert Reynolds of Fla., Michael Reynolds of Nev., and predeceased by James Reynolds, Catherine E. Brandolini, and Edward Reynolds.

Former husband of the late Erika M. (Beisiegel) Reynolds.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, March 1, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Memorial visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to Beacon Hospice, An Amedisys Company, 529 Main St., Suite 126, Boston, MA 02129.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.