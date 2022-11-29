Charles V. DiSciacca Jr., 74

Charles V. DiSciacca Jr., of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida. He was 74.

Charles was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on Aug. 19, 1948, and was a son of the late Charles V. and Anelda A. (Coons) DiSciacca. Charles was raised in West Springfield, attended local schools, and graduated from West Springfield High School with the Class of 1966. He continued his education at the Culinary Institute of America, Class of 1968, and Cornell University, where he earned his undergraduate degree in business. Charles’ life’s work was very diversified, from VP of Sheraton Hotels to Export Manager in the Middle East. He worked 52 long years before retiring to Florida where he started his own LLC.

Charlie was an incredible man, who loved his wife and family. He was selfless, kind, giving, caring, compassionate. Charlie was one of a kind, and a true gentleman. He was a king among men, now he is an angel in heaven. The biggest enjoyment of his life was his wife for 51 years and family. Charlie was extremely proud of the life he created and lived. He had a lot of hobbies, which included Golfing, cooking (he always had fun while doing it). Dancing with his wife, which they did every weekend, and karaoke with his family. Working on his dream car (The 57 T-Bird) with his son-in-law Rob. Spending quality time with Bella, his granddaughter, watching football and softball games. He enjoyed getting together with friends and trying new restaurants.

Charles was the beloved husband of Julie R. DiSciacca, with whom he shared 51 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Rene’-Lynn DiSciacca of Quincy and Danielle Damiani and her husband Robert of Virginia. Charles was the loving Papa of Isabella Giavanna DiSciacca of Quincy, and the dear brother of Mary-Ann Pagnutti and her husband Richard of Canada, William DiSciacca and his wife Donna of Pennsylvania, William Coons and his wife Michelle of New Mexico, Kristy Dutches and her husband Kris of New Mexico, and Gregory Coons and his wife Amy of California. He is also survived by his canine companions: Cora, Coco, Autumn, TimberLee (Joey), and Cosmo, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 2-6 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

