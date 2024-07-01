Charles W. Doherty

Charles William “Charlie” Doherty, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 27, 2024. Charlie was predeceased by his parents Mary E. (McLaughlin) and Patrick Doherty, his brother Ronald (Ronnie) and his brothers-in-law Louis (Mike) Ramacker and Martin (Marty) Kane.

Charlie is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Laura (Solimini), stepsons Robert (Bobby) Solimini of Phoenix, AZ and Michael Henn of Quincy. He is survived by his siblings Patricia Ramacker of Brockton, Eileen Kane of Milton, James Doherty of Dorchester, Marie Roper and her husband Paul of Franklin, sister-in-law Martha Doherty of Uxbridge, many nieces, nephews, friends and his cherished dog companion, Skylar.

Charlie was born in Boston on Sept. 23, 1956, and was raised in Dorchester. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1974. After high school, Charlie’s childhood hobby of fixing cars led him to a career working with automobiles.

Charlie worked for the Boston Herald and was a member of the Teamsters Union. He worked as a Mechanic, Delivery Driver and retired from the Boston Herald as Delivery Foreman after 30 years of service. After retirement, Charlie worked part-time at Home Depot in Quincy.

Charlie enjoyed listening to music and will be remembered for his moves on the dance floor. When he was home, he spent time tinkering around his yard and working on home improvement projects.

A Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at St. Anne Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy, MA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.