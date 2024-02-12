Charline Tinkham, 73, of Quincy, died February 10, 2024 at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth following a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Clifford and Anna Tinkham.

Raised in Quincy, Charline competed in many beauty contests in her youth including the Quincy Bay Race Week beauty pageant and was once crowned “Miss South Shore.” She loved animals and supported various animal causes over the years. She was also a very talented gardener, receiving the Good Neighbor award from the City of Quincy for her efforts in tending to the many beautiful flower gardens she maintained around her home.

She was a long-time member of the Quincy Point Congregational Church.

Charline worked in State Treasury Department for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years, and in retirement started a gardening business, Earth Angel, which she operated for a few years. She also performed many dove releases during wedding ceremonies around that same time.

She is survived by her companion Herbert J. Cameron, with whom she shared her home, and her beloved canine, Montie.

Visitation Thursday February 15, 2024 from 10:00-11:00am at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral to immediately follow at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am with the Rev. Kimberly Murphy, Pastor of Quincy Point Congregational Church, officiating. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Charline’s memory may be made to Quincy Point Congregational Church, 444 Washington St, Quincy Massachusetts 02169

For more information or to leave online condolences visit HamelLydon.com.