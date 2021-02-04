Charlotte D. Echelle

Charlotte Deborah “Debbie” (Nord) Echelle of Quincy died February 3, 2021.

Debbie adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired from the City of Quincy as a bus monitor for children with special needs. She loved going on car rides to the ocean and being at the beach, whether it be Nantasket or down the Cape, and riding on the motorcycle with her husband. She always put everyone before herself and was a caring and selfless person. Debbie will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving daughter of the late Hilmer and Florence Nord. Beloved wife of Mel G. Echelle of Quincy. Cherished mother of Shawn Echelle and his wife Crystal of Braintree, Amy Drinkwater and her husband Kenneth of Quincy, Joshua Echelle and his wife Christina of Bridgewater, and Aaron Echelle of Quincy. Devoted “Grammy” to Abigail, Emma, Wyatt, Maximous, Lukas, Silas, and Jasper. Predeceased by her three siblings and survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday Feb. 13 from 2-4 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a private service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debbie may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

