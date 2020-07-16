Cheryl A. MacDonald

Cheryl A. (Daly) MacDonald died peacefully July 14 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

Formerly from Jamaica Plain, Mattapan and Quincy, Mrs. MacDonald resided in Weymouth with her husband Robert MacDonald. Predeceased by her parents John J Daly Sr. and Joan A (Vigue) Daly and survived by her children Brian O’Connell and his wife Alison of Quincy Daniel O’Connell and his wife Nicole of Quincy and Michelle Kwiatkowski and her husband John of Worcester.

Sister of John J Daly Jr. and his wife Lena of Braintree; Ann Marie Edwards and her husband Wayne of Lakeville; and Richard P. Daly of Gardner. Grandmother of Senior Airman Brian O’Connell, USAF, of Warner Robins, GA; Shane and Casey O’Connell of Quincy; Andrew Hodgdon of Quincy; Arianna and Hannah Beers and Jonathan and Benjamin Kwaitkowski of Worcester; Evan and Addyson Leet of Plymouth; and Duncan and Noah MacDonald of Rowley.

Mrs. MacDonald was a loving aunt to many and enjoyed time with friends and family. She loved going to the beaches on Cape Cod and to the mountains in New Hampshire. Mrs. MacDonald had a passion for working with the elderly and was employed at Windrose Weymouth with Hallkeen Management and previously was employed for several years with Hancock Park in Quincy as an activities coordinator.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham.