Cheryl A. Morano, 66

Cheryl Ann (Hennebury) Morano, 66, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Born in Quincy on Sept. 2, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mildred Jean (Russo) Hennebury and attended local schools. Cheryl worked for Quincy Public Schools-Food Service Department. She enjoyed her career and the relationships she built throughout the years.

In her spare time, Cheryl enjoyed boating, camping, reading, spending time with her grandchildren, planting flowers and watching her favorite Boston sports teams. Family was the most important part of Cheryl’s life. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything and would do anything for the people she loved.

Cheryl was selfless and an advocate for many. She was approachable and a great listener with a caring and compassionate demeanor. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Cheryl was the beloved wife of George A. Morano. The two married on August 12, 1972 and together they shared 49 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Keith A. Morano of Norwell, Melanie L. Richiusa and her husband Juan of FL and Alan G. Morano of Weymouth. Cheryl was the loving grandmother of Bradley Morano of Attleboro, Lucas, Nicolas, Thomas and Alex Richiusa, all of FL and Brian Berte of Quincy. Cheryl was preceded in death by her siblings: Sandra Dean, Bonnie, Richard and Scott Hennebury. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her canine companion, Columbo.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, April 18, 2021, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy. Following cremation, Cheryl will be interred privately in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Family and friends who cannot gather together with Cheryl’s family at this time, may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.