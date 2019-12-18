Cheryl L. Burns, 58, of Quincy passed away December 16, 2019.

Loving companion of more than 40 years to Robert Griffin of Dorchester. Loving mother of Robert and Kevin Griffin both of Dorchester. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Diane (Seay) Burns of Weymouth and the late Gerald Burns. Devoted grandmother of Kylee Walsh and Payton Griffin. Dear sister of Jerry Burns and his wife Christine of ME, Wendy Mullee of WY, and Robert Burns and his wife Cheri of Weymouth. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends, especially her fun canine companion, Snickers.

Cheryl was raised in Dorchester and Savin Hill. She was a 1979 graduate of Jeremiah Burke High School. Cheryl’s happiest times were those spent with her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visiting Hours on Friday December 20th from 5pm to 8pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.